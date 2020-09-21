BW swim meets with West Fargo

On Saturday, Sept. 19 the BW swimmers returned to West Fargo for a girls Border Battle. The goal going into the meet was to get more girls qualified for EDC. The team also had some girls try new events.
Seventh graders Maddy Beyer and Elli Hendrickson each posted a personal best time in one event. Sydni Roberts touches under the EDC standard in the 100-meter fly while teammate Kenna Remily posted EDC times in the 200-meter and 100-meter back. The highlight of the meet was Chloe Rubish and Popi Miranowski both finishing under the standard for the 100-meter backstroke.
The team will be in action Tuesday, Sept. 22 when they travel to Grand Forks for a dual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.