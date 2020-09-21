BW swim meets with West Fargo

The BW swim team posing for a picture at practice.

 Submitted

On Saturday, Sept. 19 the BW swimmers returned to West Fargo for a girls Border Battle. The goal going into the meet was to get more girls qualified for EDC. The team also had some girls try new events.

Seventh graders Maddy Beyer and Elli Hendrickson each posted a personal best time in one event. Sydni Roberts touches under the EDC standard in the 100-meter fly while teammate Kenna Remily posted EDC times in the 200-meter and 100-meter back. The highlight of the meet was Chloe Rubish and Popi Miranowski both finishing under the standard for the 100-meter backstroke.

The team will be in action Tuesday, Sept. 22 when they travel to Grand Forks for a dual.

