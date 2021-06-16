The Breckenridge-Wahpeton swimmers performed well in West Fargo, North Dakota, this past Friday, June 11. With at least four events each in just a few hours, it was a good test of their endurance.
Mike Dozak (8) was very strong in his freestyle events, placing fourth in the 50-meter and fifth in the 100-meter. Gabe Dozak (10) was right on his times placing third in all four events. Maddy Beyer (13) swam all four events well, finishing the meet with a great 200 meters, improving her time to place ninth. Sydni Roberts (14) grabbed a personal best in 50-meter breaststroke to win that event. She came in second in the 50-meter fly and fourth in 50-meter backstroke. Popi Miranowski (15) also performed well to place second in the 100-meter backstroke, fourth in the 50-meter backstroke, fifth in the 50-meter fly stroke, finishing the meet with a strong 200 meters. The team will next travel to Aberdeen, South Dakota, this coming weekend for a three-day meet.
