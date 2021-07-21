BW swim team brings home hardware

Our girls performed very strongly this past weekend at the state meet in West Fargo. We had a lot of time drops and places in the top eight for medals. The weekend started off with our 4x100 medley relay of Sydni Roberts (backstroke), Lily Miranowski (breaststroke), Popi Miranowski (fly stroke) and Elli Hendrickson (freestyle) dropping 12 seconds off our time to place third.
We switched up the order a bit for the 200 medley relay on Saturday, with Popi (backstroke), Lily (breaststroke), Sydni (fly stroke) and Elli (free stroke) and dropped four seconds for another third place medal finish. They also placed third in the 4x100 freestyle relay. Most of the relay split times were personal bests for our girls with a few hitting the state qualifying mark for the first time. They are excited to bring these times into next season.
Sydni was our top finisher, placing in all seven individual events in top eight medal spots for the 13-14 age group. All but two were personal best times for her and she broke our team record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 102.52 seconds, placing third. She placed third in 100 free stroke and 100 individual medley, fourth in 50 free stroke and 50 fly stroke, fifth in 100 breaststroke and sixth in 200 breaststroke.
Elli also grabbed a medal in the 11-12 age group, placing sixth in 50 backstroke, 12th in 100 backstroke and 14th in 100 individual medley. The 50 and 200 free stroke events (six second drop), all were personal best times for her. Popi also had two strong individual events, dropping over a second in her 100 individual medley.
