BW Swim Team takes part in Summer Survival Meet

The Breck-Wahp Swim Team concluded the summer session last weekend, joining West Fargo for their Summer Survival Meet. We had six athletes available to attend. We haven’t been able to compete since last February, so weren’t sure how they would do, and were very pleased with our results. They competed in four events in a short time. Their endurance and technique looked good, and times were right on with last season, including many nice improvements.
Ribbons were awarded to 12th place.
Mike Dozak, 6, had a great meet placing first in five events for the eight under age group. He also tried the 25 Butterfly and 50 Breast for the first time.
Linkin Hendrickson, 9, grabbed fourth in 200 free, fifth-100 breast, seventh-50 breast and 100 IM, eighth-50 free, 100 free and 50 back, 10th -100 back
Gabe Dozak, 10, showed great time improvements to place third in 50 and 100 breast, and 200 freestyle. He added fourth-50 fly, fifth-100 back, sixth-100 IM and seventh-100 free.
Ellistin Hendrichs, 12, had significant time drops in all events, placing fourth-50 fly and 100 back, fifth-50 back, sixth-50 free and 100 IM, seventh-200 free and 50 breast, eighth-100 free.
Maddy Beyer, 12, showed great improvements in her IMs, placing fourth in both 100 and 200 IM. She picked up fifth in 50 and 100 breast, sixth-200 free, seventh-50 back, eighth-50 free, ninth-100 free.
Sydni Roberts, 14, came in right on her best times grabbing second-100 IM, 100 back and 50 breast, third-100 breast, and fifth-50 back, 100 free, 50 free, 200 free.
The high school girls team will begin practice on Monday, Aug. 17, and the age group team will begin to practice again Sept. 15.
