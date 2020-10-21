The BW swim team traveled Tuesday, Oct. 20 to Fargo for a dual with Fargo South. Our 200-meter freestyle swimmers got the night started well for the team. Chloe Rubish managed a personal best time while Kenna Remily touched in her fastest time this season. Sydni Roberts and Elli Hendrickson each swam personal best times in the 200-meter. Elli also managed to shave time in her 100-meter freestyle. We are still trying to find our best relay lineup as we head into the championship part of our season.
The team will be at Fargo Davies Tuesday, Oct. 27 for our final regular meet of the season. E.D.C. is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7. At this time, we are still not sure how that meet will be run.
