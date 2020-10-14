BW's Ruddy places 14th in the section 6A championships.

Aidan Ruddy highlighted the Breckenridge-Wahpeton boys’ cross country teams as they concluded their season on a windy Tuesday, Oct. 13 afternoon at Long Prairie in the Section 6A meet.
The course and wind proved challenging to the runners, so times were not as fast as the past couple races, but the team finished 12th of 24 scoring teams. In the 166-runner field, junior Aidan Ruddy placed 14th overall in a time of 18:04. There will not be a state meet this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Ruddy’s place would have been a state qualifier if a state meet were to take place.
Aidan (Ruddy) is the third boy to qualify for the state meet since Breckenridge and Wahpeton merged six years ago. I am so happy for Aidan. Last year he placed 30th in the 6A meet, and it’s been his goal since that day to qualify this year. He showed steady improvement over the season and made a statement that he is top quality runner.
Junior Perez was the next runner for the BW team placing 45th, 19:16, and Luke Baumgardner placed 61st, in 19:42. Logan Mammena, Deven Demet, Bryce Awender and Gus Lasch rounded out the place winners with 105th, 118th, 131st, and 134th, respectively. Shea Truesdell and Jonathan Hill trained and traveled with the team as alternates.
The boys will lose four valuable seniors this year. It was the final race for Gus Lasch, who has run cross country for six years. He emerged as leader this year. Lasch is a positive influence on the team and always gave 100 percent at practice and at the races. His cool and calm approach to running will be missed.
Logan Mammenga joined the team his freshman year and made a solid impact this year. Each year he improved and was a top runner on the team this year. Amongst his teammate he carries quiet demeanor, but he was always quick to help a struggling teammate or offer a word of encouragement.
Junior Perez joined the team last year and ran cross country for two years. Perez made an instant impact on the team last year and continued his solid running this year. He kept the team at ease with his positive and upbeat attitude. He embraced the challenges of cross country running.
Shea Truesdell joined his senior year. Being the track team’s top sprinter, Truesdell took a huge leap out of his comfort zone to join cross country. He embraced the philosophy that “I can pull from the front or push from the back,” and became key runner on the team. All four of these boys made huge impact on the 19 underclassmen on the team. The example they set will be their legacy to BW Cross Country.
The girls run their section 6A meet Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Little Crow Golf Course.
