Can the Vikings actually make the playoffs?

I know many are waiting for a Minnesota Vikings column, so here it is. This team is strange, there is no other way to put it. The Vikings have won four of their last five games after starting off the 2020 season 1-5.
How are the Vikings all of a sudden becoming this great of a team down the stretch? Well, just ask running back Dalvin Cook. He has rushed for 641 yards and scored six rushing touchdowns in his last five games. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has played the best football of his career over the last five games as he is completing 72.4 percent of his passes in that span. He has thrown 12 touchdowns and just one interception as well. What is crazy about their run is that they haven't necessarily needed their defense to play extraordinarily well, the Cowboys offense put up 31 points on the Vikings.
The emergence of Justin Jefferson has put the Vikings in a big spot going into the last month of the season. Jefferson has totaled over 100 yards receiving in four games this season. This could put him up there as a contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year along with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
The Vikings have five games remaining on their schedule. The teams remaining on their schedule are the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions. They are capable of winning three of these games which would give them a record of 8-8 on the season. This is not bad at all and may be even enough to make the playoffs.
The Vikings are sitting at 5-6 currently and are currently tied for seventh in the NFC. With the expanded playoff bracket for this year, this could be a big deal as the San Francisco 49ers are currently sitting in front of them in the standings with the same record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.