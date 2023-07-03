Carlsrud inducted into National High School Hall of Fame

SEATTLE – The North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA) is honored to announce that former North Dakota High School Activities Association Assistant Director Dave Carlsrud of Valley City, N.D. was inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame during the 104th National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Summer Meeting on July 1 in Seattle, Washington.
Carlsrud was one of 12 inductees honored for their contributions to our Nation’s high school state associations and was inducted into the “Others/Contributors” category of the Hall of Fame. Carlsrud had a profound impact on high school sports at the local, state and national levels for more than 50 years, including his 22 years as Assistant Director (1988-2010) of the North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA). A graduate of Moorhead State University in Minnesota, Carlsrud was a teacher and coach and worked in the sporting goods industry for many years before joining the NDHSAA staff in 1988. Carlsrud administered the sports of football, boys basketball, boys ice hockey, baseball and boys golf, and he organized and presented at statewide rules clinics. He was responsible for assigning officials for postseason events in football, boys basketball, baseball and boys ice hockey. Carlsrud was a football, basketball and wrestling official for 53 years until he retired at the age of 71 in 2017.
Nationally, Carlsrud had major contributions to NFHS rules-writing efforts in the sports of football and wrestling. He was a member of the NFHS Football Rules Committee for 22 years and served terms on the NFHS Football Editorial Committee and NFHS Football Game Officials Manual Committee. He also served two terms on the NFHS Wrestling Rules Committee, including four years as chair. During his time on the Wrestling Rules Committee, Carlsrud was instrumental in passage of a weight-management rule which helped curb weight cutting in the sport.
Carlsrud and his wife Sue reside in Valley City, North Dakota, where he has served as mayor since 2016.
The National High School Hall of Fame was founded in 1982 by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) to honor high school athletes, coaches, officials, administrators and others.
Carlsrud is the 10th National High School Hall of Fame inductee from North Dakota joining Sid Cichy (1984), Jack Brown (1993), Phil Jackson (1994), Dick Schindler (1999), Del Gab (2003), Jerry Popp (2005), Sheryl Solberg (2014), Robert Littlefield (2021) and Jeff Risk (2022).