Carlsrud inducted into National High School Hall of Fame
SEATTLE – The North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA) is honored to announce that former North Dakota High School Activities Association Assistant Director Dave Carlsrud of Valley City, N.D. was inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame during the 104th National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Summer Meeting on July 1 in Seattle, Washington.

Carlsrud was one of 12 inductees honored for their contributions to our Nation’s high school state associations and was inducted into the “Others/Contributors” category of the Hall of Fame. Carlsrud had a profound impact on high school sports at the local, state and national levels for more than 50 years, including his 22 years as Assistant Director (1988-2010) of the North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA). A graduate of Moorhead State University in Minnesota, Carlsrud was a teacher and coach and worked in the sporting goods industry for many years before joining the NDHSAA staff in 1988. Carlsrud administered the sports of football, boys basketball, boys ice hockey, baseball and boys golf, and he organized and presented at statewide rules clinics. He was responsible for assigning officials for postseason events in football, boys basketball, baseball and boys ice hockey. Carlsrud was a football, basketball and wrestling official for 53 years until he retired at the age of 71 in 2017.



