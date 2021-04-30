Carney signs with University of North Dakota

On Friday, April 30, North Dakota State College of Science volleyball setter Kortney Carney signed her National Letter of Intent to play at the University of North Dakota.
Carney spent her freshman season at Concordia College before transfering to NDSCS for this season. Now, she will be playing at the NCAA Division I level after leading the Wildcats to a NJCAA Region XIII Championship.
“Carney had a dream of going Division one and I am so proud of her for accomplishing her goal,” Head Coach Jane Passa said. “She was a huge part of our success this past year and I am excited to follow her career as a Fighting Hawk.”
Carney was seventh in the country for assists per set (10.53). She had 81 kills this past season and 3.43 digs per set. North Dakota is getting a versatile player who can help any offense out in the country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.