Carney signs with University of North Dakota

Sophomore setter Kortney Carney signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at the University of North Dakota for this upcoming season. 

 Courtesy: NDSCS Athletics

On Friday, April 30, North Dakota State College of Science volleyball setter Kortney Carney signed her National Letter of Intent to play at the University of North Dakota.

Carney spent her freshman season at Concordia College before transfering to NDSCS for this season. Now, she will be playing at the NCAA Division I level after leading the Wildcats to a NJCAA Region XIII Championship. 

“Carney had a dream of going Division one and I am so proud of her for accomplishing her goal,” Head Coach Jane Passa said. “She was a huge part of our success this past year and I am excited to follow her career as a Fighting Hawk.”

Carney was seventh in the country for assists per set (10.53). She had 81 kills this past season and 3.43 digs per set. North Dakota is getting a versatile player who can help any offense out in the country. 

 

