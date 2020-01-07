Breckenridge turned in one of their better offensive showings of the season, but couldn’t slow down the high-scoring Cass Lake-Bena, Minnesota, squad enough in an 81-76 loss. The high-scoring affair was hosted in Perham, Minnesota, on Saturday, Jan. 4 as part of the Minnesota Breakdown Tournament.
“It was cool. There’s a lot of good teams there. It’s a good event with a lot of good basketball,” Breckenridge Assistant Coach Jordan Christensen said. “We scored a lot of points for the first time in a while, but defense is what lost us the game. You can’t give up 81 points and expect to win.”
It was the second game with Christensen at the helm with Head Coach Arly Ohm missing the games due to illness.
“They (Cass Lake-Bena) were good,” Christensen said. “We hurt ourselves defensively in the first half and at times in the second half giving up shots at the rim or some open 3s that we should’ve guarded. That was the difference in the game.”
Jarell Jacobs entered the game averaging well over 20 points per game and once he crosses halfcourt he’s in range to knock down a shot. Cooper Yaggie was tasked with slowing him down and held him below his average with 23 points on the night.
“We did all right. We got (Jacobs) in foul trouble,” Christensen said. “He played on the perimeter in all the films we watched and they posted him up as soon as they saw Cooper guarding him and Cooper did a good job on that. He’s a big, strong kid and can get to a spot when he wanted to.”
Along with the solid defensive effort, Yaggie continued to stuff the scoring column. The junior outscored his matchup with 26 points to lead the Cowboys.
“Cooper played a really good game. He just got downhill and hit some shots,” Christensen said.
The Cowboys’ other most consistent scorer, Jonah Christensen, came through with 17 points while also grabbing nine boards. His range helped stretch the defense near the start of the game.
“Jonah came out and hit two early 3s to get us going,” Coach Christensen said.
Tyson Piechowski also turned in a productive night in the frontcourt. Breck’s lone senior hauled in a dozen rebounds while also getting out of his comfort zone to help on the defensive end.
“(Piechowski) had a tough matchup because going into the game they played two bigs so we were going to matchup our two bigs and they played four guards most of the game so Tyson had to guard on the perimeter, which isn’t the greatest spot for him but he did a good job of that,” Coach Christensen said. “Ty played really well on the glass. He just played an all-around solid game. He made plays all night.”
Junior Perez kept the offense running smoothly from his point guard position with seven dimes. His poise in the backcourt forced the Panthers to switch from their 1-2-2 press to man-to-man.
“Junior Perez was good at attacking the rim and getting other people open looks,” Coach Christensen said.
Next up for BHS (4-6) is a 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 home game against Staples-Motley, Minnesota. Two days later they’ll hit the road to play Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minnesota.
