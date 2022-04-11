North Dakota State College of Science avoided the anticipated rainfall April 9-10 at the Gayle Miller Softball Complex in Wahpeton, but there was plenty of thunder and lightning in the Wildcat bats. The ‘Cats went 4-0 in the weekend series against Dakota College at Bottineau, running their season record to 20-8 (7-1 Mon-Dak Conference) in the process.
The weekend featured a booming grand slam by Josie Buhr and a shoestring catch in the outfield by Madi Fahy, as NDSCS finally dug into the red dirt on its home diamond following a treacherous stretch of spring weather that relegated them to the road.
Game One - NDSCS 22, DCB 6
NDSCS barreled Bottineau pitching throughout the series, outscoring the Lady Jacks 55-15. Saturday’s opener was over before it started, with NDSCS scoring 18 runs in the second and third innings. Brooklyn Hartman allowed 20 runs in three innings, 10 of them were earned as the freshman was tagged for 15 hits.
“Everybody hit well throughout the lineup,” NDSCS Head Coach Mike Oehlke said. “Grace Foster came in with a big start. She doesn’t start too many games, but she did a great job getting on base. Fahy did a good job on defense, she’s one of our go-to players in right. Tarin Thomas hit the ball really well in the leadoff spot in the first game.”
Katelyn Strauss had an off game on the hill, surrendering four runs on a homer and four walks across two innings. Syd Schott (4-1) stepped in and pitched to contact, tossing three frames of two-run softball to earn the victory.
“She certainly wasn’t on her game. At that point we were up by a bunch, so the less they see Katelyn the better, because that’s who we play in the playoffs. Syd came in and did really well,” Oehlke said.
NDSCS leads the NJCAA Division III with 104 steals, 41 more than the next closest team, Rock Valley. That speed was the Achilles’ heel for the Jacks in game one, drawing the defense into several mental mistakes. Noelle Forstner singled before stealing second and third, Buhr tripled, Max Ebel doubled off the right field fence and the damage was done. Forstner’s second single of the frame made it 10-1 through two innings en route to a 22-6 victory.
Buhr scored five runs in the opening game and swiped two of NDSCS’ seven stolen bases. Forstner and Paige Carlson also stole two bags. Six Wildcats recorded at least two hits.
Game Two - NDSCS 11, DCB 4
Bottineau was a different team in game two. Isabel Rodriguez homered to center in the fifth, cutting the Cats’ lead to 7-4. Schott relieved Ashley Bisping and calmly induced a pair of groundouts to end the inning.
“Ashley had a really good start by getting us into the fifth (inning). It worked out really well with Syd coming on in relief. She shut the door and took the momentum away from them. For her to come in, get ahead in the count and get some ground balls, that was big,” Oehlke said.
In the bottom half, the Jacks had an NDSCS runner stranded between third and home, but the third baseman dropped the throw, turning a key out into a run. Moments later, Forstner hop scotched from first to home with her plus speed, causing Bottineau to toss the ball errantly around the diamond. NDSCS escaped with an 11-4 win and Bisping (4-3) earned the victory.
Buhr went 3-for-3 for two runs batted in and was also hit by a pitch. Ebel, Foster and Brianna Switzler all posted multi-hit games at the plate. Schott and Strauss finished the game with 2.2 scoreless innings on the mound.
Game Three - NDSCS 15, DCB 1
The fireworks returned in Sunday’s opener, led by five RBIs off the bat of Buhr. The sophomore slugger broke the game open in the seventh, eyeing up a pitch and kissing it goodbye to deep center for a grand slam. Buhr continues to crush the softball, batting .388 with 24 RBIs and 32 runs. She leads the team with 14 extra base hits and a .515 on-base percentage.
Kylee Jansen and Ellie Miller both batted 3-for-5 and Billie Donohue slashed 2-for-4 in the game. Donohue leads NDSCS in slugging percentage with a .714 mark from the left side of the plate.
Strauss was dealing, striking out 14 batters and allowing just four hits and two walks in the 15-1 win. The freshman from Spokane, Washington, improved her record to 12-4 with 169 strikeouts. She was robotic in her location Sunday, finding the strike zone with 67 of 115 pitches and frequently changing levels.
Game Four - NDSCS 7, DCB 4
Bottineau nearly spoiled the home opener sweep, bringing some gloom and doom to the Gayle Miller by taking a 3-0 lead into the fourth inning. Shailyn Pachel played hero at the dish, leading NDSCS to a 7-4 comeback with a three-hit, five-RBI performance. Pachel destroyed the softball with a triple and two dingers to lift her team out of the unexpected deficit.
Schott threw five innings, striking out eight and surrendering four hits. She did not walk a batter. Bisping navigated 1.2 innings, coughing up one run on two hits. Strauss fanned the only batter she faced to earn her second save of the year.
“Nobody’s gonna rack up a bunch of runs on Katelyn. It’s pretty much game over if you can get her in there late in the game with a lead,” Oehlke said.
Randee Charlo was the tough-luck loser for Bottineau, striking out nine and allowing 10 hits. All seven of her runs allowed were unearned.
NDSCS hosted Lake Region State on Monday in a Mon-Dak Conference doubleheader. Full coverage of the games will run in Thursday’s edition.
Bonus photos from NDSCS softball games can be seen on the Wahpeton Daily News Facebook and Twitter pages, or at wahpetondailynews.com
