North Dakota State College of Science remained undefeated in conference play with another home sweep (25-15, 25-19, 25-12) on Wednesday, Sept. 18 against Williston State College.
The Wildcats had another balanced effort from their squad as the Tetons never threatened in the match.
Sophomore setter Lexi Hansch turned in another solid showing with 27 assists and she also led the team in aces with three.
Sophomore Haydee Krieg made her return to the Science lineup. The middle hitter had to miss the first 14 games with an injury and was a major factor in the team’s success last season.
The Wildcats (11-4) will have a short break before returning to their home court at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
NDSCS Stat Leaders
Kills
Lily Pyle- 11
Ally Gruber- 9
Gabby Hahn- 8
Blocks
Gruber- 2
Miah Gessell- 1
Grace Weller- 1
Digs
Katie Krieger- 19
Hahn- 9
Annika Frost- 5
Lexi Hansch- 5
Assists
Hansch- 27
Frost- 6
Aces
Hansch- 3
Gruber- 1
Krieger- 1
