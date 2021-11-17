From left: Connor Hollenbeck (12), Logan Jedwabny (2), Anthony Ignowski, JaQuan Sanders-Smith (5) and Noah Christensen (22) formed a cohesive unit during a late first-half run that all but put the game away.
Micah Swallow and the NDSCS Wildcats swallowed up their prey Monday, Nov. 15 in a convincing 107-72 home win vs. the Bismarck State College Mystics. The freshman from Rapid City, South Dakota, made 9-of-10 shots in a 20-point first-half outburst that helped the home team cruise to the finish and improve to 6-0 on the season.
Swallow started the game on a personal 7-0 scoring run and finished with 22 points overall, taking a backseat in the second half as NDSCS placed 11 different players in the scoring column, shooting 54 percent as a team.
“Micah did that without demanding shots, just taking the corner to the rim and getting some tips offensively,” NDSCS Head Coach Stu Engen said. “He’s also a great defensive player, he’s the piece that kinda puts teams all together. He’s been really valuable to us.”
The defensive duo of Connor Hollenbeck and Noah Christensen caused fits for the Mystics’ small-statured guards, disrupting dribble drives and contesting nearly every shot. When the 6’10” Christensen stole the ball and missed a layup in transition, Hollenbeck was trailing and elevated to throw down a putback slam. Hollenbeck dunked it twice enroute to 12 points and seven rebounds in the game.
“Those two guys compliment each other. We’re a little bit better when we play the matchup with them, but we decided to go man to hopefully get our energy level up,” Engen said. “Noah is somebody who has been getting more confident every game. People forget he didn’t play basketball for a couple years. On top of that, he’s coming off knee surgery. We would not be where we are without him. He brings a presence inside and I’m really looking forward to seeing where he’s at midseason for us.”
Khari Broadway continued to find his rhythm, scoring at will midway through the second half. Broadway slowed the game down and diced up the defense for some casual layups. The sophomore and reigning Mon-Dak Conference Player of the Year finished with a season-high 22 points in as many minutes.
JaQuan Sanders-Smith let it fly from downtown, taking all 11 of his shots from three-point distance. He connected on six of them for 19 points, upping his season average to 13 points per game on 41 percent shooting from deep.
The Wildcats’ bench outscored the Mystics’ reserves 27-6, never letting the visitors back into the game.
“All of them stood out to a certain degree. We don’t really lose a lot going to our bench at times,” Engen said.
