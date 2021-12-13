'Cats dunk all over Sparty

Logan Jedwabny (2) has been a steady provider of outside shooting since entering the Wildcats starting lineup recently. 

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

The North Dakota State College of Science men’s basketball team kept prowling Sunday, Dec. 12 in a 111-79 home win vs. the Minnesota State Community and Technical College Spartans. It was a playground game for the Wildcats, who threw down a barrage of big dunks in the blowout victory.

Logan Jedwabny set the tone early for NDSCS and finished with a season-high 22 points. The outside shooter was six of eight from the field, nailing four triples and making six of seven free throws. Connor Hollenbeck also stood out with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

Parker Jones led the rebounding effort with 11 and scored 10 points to boot. Noah Christensen and Hollenbeck were right behind Jones with eight boards each. RaShaun Parker returned to the lineup from a lower leg injury suffered at United Tribes, scoring 17 points and dishing out a team-high six assists. Khari Broadway scored 15 points and Anthony Ignowski added 11 to round out the Wildcat scorers in double figures.

NDSCS improved to 12-1 with the win. The Wildcats will host Jamestown JV Thursday, Dec. 16 following the women’s game, which tips off at 5:30 p.m.

