‘Cats going to ‘Nats

The NDSCS Wildcats volleyball team is headed to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament after defeating Central Community College Nov. 5-6 to hoist the Northwest Plains District Championship trophy.
NDSCS (23-10) opened the championship with a 3-0 sweep Friday by scores of 25-20, 25-23 and 25-17. Maddie McKinnon and Stella Raser led the Wildcats with eight and 10 kills, respectively. Morgan Vosberg paired five block attempts with a team-high 31 assists. Bailee Brommenschenkel led the ‘Cats with seven block attempts and Katie Krieger supplied 30 digs.
With a chance to book their trip to nationals in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, NDSCS found themselves on the other end of the broom Saturday in a sweep by scores of 25-23, 25-19 and 25-21.
Given just 20 minutes to regroup before the third and final match, NDSCS struggled to get going, losing consecutive sets by a 25-22 margin. Mon-Dak All-Conference selection Jalen Ennen willed the Wildcats back into contention with 18 kills and 10 blocks in the match. Brommenschenkel and Calyn Crockett recorded 12 and 11 kills, respectively, and Vosberg contributed 49 assists and 17 digs in a miraculous comeback victory.
The Wildcats reeled off three straight set wins by scores of 25-21, 25-16 and 15-10, earning their fourth trip to the national tournament in program history. NDSCS’ Jane Passa is District Coach of the Year.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.