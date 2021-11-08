‘Cats going to ‘Nats

Back from left: Head Coach Jane Passa, Ellie Seidler, Kendra Bagley, Jalen Ennen, McKenna Rolland, Maddie McKinnon, Stella Raser, Bailee Brommenschenkel, Assistant Coach Kasi Eisenzimmer and Student Assistant Kaitlyn Emmil. Front from left: Lauren Krieger, Morgan Vosberg, Ashton Sagaser, Katie Krieger, Abby Mitteness, Megan Klaphake and Calyn Crockett.

 Submitted

The NDSCS Wildcats volleyball team is headed to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament after defeating Central Community College Nov. 5-6 to hoist the Northwest Plains District Championship trophy.

NDSCS (23-10) opened the championship with a 3-0 sweep Friday by scores of 25-20, 25-23 and 25-17. Maddie McKinnon and Stella Raser led the Wildcats with eight and 10 kills, respectively. Morgan Vosberg paired five block attempts with a team-high 31 assists. Bailee Brommenschenkel led the ‘Cats with seven block attempts and Katie Krieger supplied 30 digs.

With a chance to book their trip to nationals in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, NDSCS found themselves on the other end of the broom Saturday in a sweep by scores of 25-23, 25-19 and 25-21.

Given just 20 minutes to regroup before the third and final match, NDSCS struggled to get going, losing consecutive sets by a 25-22 margin. Mon-Dak All-Conference selection Jalen Ennen willed the Wildcats back into contention with 18 kills and 10 blocks in the match. Brommenschenkel and Calyn Crockett recorded 12 and 11 kills, respectively, and Vosberg contributed 49 assists and 17 digs in a miraculous comeback victory.

The Wildcats reeled off three straight set wins by scores of 25-21, 25-16 and 15-10, earning their fourth trip to the national tournament in program history. NDSCS’ Jane Passa is District Coach of the Year.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?
Load comments