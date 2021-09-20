‘Cats ice the Vikings

The No. 4 North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats made a statement to the NJCAA Division III field Saturday, Sept. 18 with a 33-23 win vs. the No. 3 Itasca Community College Vikings. NDSCS remains perfect at 4-0.
On Itasca’s first play from scrimmage, Niles Williams punched the football free from the Itasca runner into the waiting hands of Reggie Morrow, who scooped it up and returned it for six.
“We just came out ready. We fought through some adversity during the week, I think we just got hungry. We were ready to go and our defense was flying around,” NDSCS Head Coach Eric Issendorf said. “Our special teams were special and I just can’t say enough about our guys.”
NDSCS had more big plays in store, as Marselio Mendez scored on a 67-yard reception and a 64-yard punt return in the first quarter.
“Man, Marselio was explosive,” Issendorf said. “You gotta give it to him, he was a game changer.”
Graedyn Buell quarterbacked the Mendez touchdown catch, finishing the day with 186 total yards and three total touchdowns.
T.J. Owens started NDSCS’ first three games under center, but saw all of his snaps at running back or wide receiver against Itasca. He proved capable out of the backfield with 40 yards on 10 carries and a 12-yard reception.
“We have to get our best players on the field. T.J. has been a leader for us,” Issendorf said. “We just feel like Graedyn is bringing his game to a new level but we want to have T.J. on the field. He does a lot of good stuff with his feet and he’s not a selfish kid, he opens a different door (for us).”
The Wildcats led 33-9 at halftime, before two second-half touchdowns by the Vikings made the final score respectable. While the defense fatigued midway through quarter three, the big plays kept coming.
When the Vikings broke loose for a sure-fire touchdown, Demarian Jordan chased down the runner and forced a fumble that rolled out of the end zone, causing a touchback and giving the Wildcats possession.
“Unbelievable play. We talk about never assuming and just running. That’s a perfect example of what our team is. It’s all about effort, hard work, never giving up — doing it for the team and the family. I can’t wait to show that clip for the rest of my coaching career,” Issendorf said.
NDSCS went with Jemal Brown at quarterback with a 10-point lead and nine minutes remaining in the game. Issendorf has lauded his deep quarterback room of Buell, Owens, Brown and Frank Cromer all season long.
“We need to develop, too, that’s part of our job as a junior college,” Issendorf said. “We just have to trust Jemal, and we do. He’s got a good arm and good poise.”
The Wildcats’ grimy defense held Chris Beard and Teon Gardner to 121 passing yards and three interceptions. The ball hawks responsible for the picks were Ethan John, Daemond Gibbons and Essedine Thair. NDSCS recorded five sacks at the hands of Sylvester Ware IV (2), Manny Cruse, Karter Wensmann and Jaderian Johnson.
“We fatigued a bit at the end, but we bend … we don’t break. They had to earn everything they got today,” Issendorf said.
