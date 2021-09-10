'Cats keep rolling against DCB, Williston

In the words of 2000’s rock band “Limp Bizkit,” the NDSCS Wildcats volleyball team just keeps “Rollin’, rollin’, rollin’.” Back-to-back victories against Dakota College of Bottineau and Williston State College bumped the ‘Cats record to 5-4.
NDSCS held off Bottineau Tuesday, Sept. 7 in a 3-1 win. The scores were 26-24, 25-22, 20-25 and 25-20. The Wildcats benefited from deep contributions across the scoresheet.
Kill leaders were Jalen Ennen (10), Stella Raser (10) and Ashton Sagaser (9). Raser led the way with 10 total blocks and Sagaser chipped in five blocks. Vosberg was a fine facilitator once again with 35 assists. Megan Klaphake racked up 14 digs and two aces, while Katie Krieger supplied 14 digs.
Against Williston Wednesday, Sept. 8, NDSCS dominated aside from the second set for a 3-1 win. Set scores were 25-16, 14-25, 25-17 and 25-12.
Fresh off her all-tournament showing in Iowa, Ennen recorded a team-high 17 kills. Raser was right there with 10 kills, while Maddie Mckinnon and Sagaser had nine kills each. Klaphake continued her serviceable efforts in the dig column, tying for the team lead with Krieger at 13. Ennen showcased her versatility with 12 digs. Raser swatted five blocks and Bailee Brommenschenkel added a presence at the net with four blocks.
The high-level competition NDSCS faced at the Triton Invitational certainly appears to have benefited the Wildcats, as they continue to turn the page on their 0-2 start.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.