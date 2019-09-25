North Dakota State College of Science’s most recent outing on the gridiron was exactly what most people would expect against Dakota College-Bottineau: a gritty, defensive battle. The Wildcats put together enough scoring drives to retain the LumberCat trophy on their home field with a 20-6 victory on Saturday, Sept. 21.
“We knew they were going to run the football and we were going to have a tough, physical game,” NDSCS coach Eric Issendorf said. “We played pretty well, we’ve just got to tackle a little bit better. Holding them to six points, I’m really happy about that.”
The host team kept their defense fresh by subbing in their entire second unit throughout the game. It paid off, as the Lumberjacks could only muster 186 yards on the day.
“It’s really good. That’s kind of what we want to try to build is two-deep and keep people fast and playing hard,” Issendorf said. “I’m really satisfied with both groups.”
Science’s offense was driving the ball from the get-go, but struggled finishing drives. Desean Phillips continued his red-hot season and sparked his squad with a massive run at the beginning of the second quarter. His big gain set up a 21-yard score for himself later in the drive.
“We left a lot of points on the board and that’s disappointing. Penalties hurt us, but we got a win so it doesn’t matter,” Issendorf said.
Bottineau scored on the next drive to make it a 7-6 ball game, but those were the only points they’d get on the day.
A big punt return by Jonathan Griffin set up another Phillips score in the third quarter. The freshman’s elusiveness is what made his first touchdown possible and he showed how well rounded of a back he is on a powerful one-yard scoring plunge in the third quarter. Phillips ended the rivalry game with 149 yards on 23 carries.
The final Wildcat TD of the day was another one-yard pop into the endzone. This time it was Brendan McMillan, who was happy to get another crack at scoring after coming up short on a 56-yard run in the first half. McMillan finished with 92 yards on 11 touches.
Another standout performer for NDSCS was punter Jon Halaska. The frosh was an X-factor for his team, pinning the Jacks inside their own 10 twice along with other key punts.
“I thought our special teams did a really good job,” Issendorf said. “John Halaska’s doing a good job of pinning us deep and that makes us better on offense and defense. John did a great job.”
Penalties prolonged the contest with multiple personal fouls on both sides during the second half. A pair of DCB players were ejected from the game.
“Usually it gets a little chippy toward the end and you hate to see those kind of things because we want to represent the game of football really well,” Issendorf said. “We’ll continue to address it and hopefully it gets cleaned up.”
Next up for NDSCS (3-1) is a 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 road game against Minnesota State Community & Technical College.
