‘Cats quieted by South Plains at tourney

North Dakota State College of Science Lady Wildcats players pictured after winning the 2022 Region XIII Championship at Ed Werre Arena in Wahpeton. NDSCS saw its season end Wednesday, March 16 at the NJCAA DI Tournament in Texas.
A glorious run all the way to the NJCAA Division I National Basketball Tournament in Lubbock, Texas, reached the end of the line for the North Dakota State College of Science women’s basketball team Wednesday, March 16. The No. 20 seed Lady Wildcats suffered a season-ending defeat to No. 13 seed South Plains College at Rip Griffin Arena, 65-42.
Mon-Dak Conference MVP Ivane Tensaie scored 17 points, Arthel Massaquoi 12 and Ambah Kowcun 10 to lead the Lady Wildcats, with Massaquoi grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds. South Plains received 22 points from Celia Sumbane and 12 from Viktoria Ivanova. The pair also combined for 17 boards to lead the Lady Texans to a second round matchup vs. No. 4 seed Northwest Florida State on Friday, March 18.
Tensaie was consistently chased from the three-point line by South Plains, shooting 1 of 4 from distance. To put things in perspective, Tensaie averages nearly four makes per game from beyond the arc. Kowcun, a first team all-conference selection, was held to 10 points and seven rebounds on 3-of-15 shooting and a 1-of-8 mark from three.
NDSCS struggled from the foul line, making 8 of 17 free throws. Overall, they shot 28% in the contest. South Plains dialed up some high-level defense, holding Science to nine points in quarter No. 1 and seven in quarter No. 3. The Wildcats received just three bench points, the Texans generated only 12, in a shallow battle of starting lineups which favored the crisp passing of South Plains (16 assists).
The ‘Cats end the campaign with an impressive record of 30-3, winners of the Mon-Dak Conference, Region XIII and the North Central District. Wednesday marked NDSCS’ sixth national tourney berth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.