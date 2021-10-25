‘Cats sweep Royals at home

The NDSCS Wildcats were all smiles after coming from behind to claim a first-set win vs. the Royals.

 Photos by Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

The North Dakota State College of Science volleyball team started sub-region playoff action with a sweep of the Lake Region State Royals by set scores of 25-23, 25-9 and 25-19. The Wildcats were the No. 2 seed and the Royals were the No. 8 seed.

NDSCS was in serious danger of playing from behind in the match. In set one, the Wildcats trailed 20-14, spending much of the set barricaded by the Lake Region block. The ‘Cats would eventually loosen up and use a 9-0 run to take a 23-21 lead and win the opening set.

A balanced effort led by Stella Raser (eight kills), Maddie McKinnon (eight kills) and Bailee Brommenschenkel (six kills), sent the Royals’ back row scrambling with a much deeper attack to end the first set coming out of a timeout called by NDSCS Head Coach Jane Passa.

Brommenschenkel added six block attempts in the match. Morgan Vosberg led NDSCS in assists with 28. Dig Leaders for the Wildcats were Katie Krieger (19 digs) and Jalen Ennen (10 digs).

The home team looked the part of a high seed, ripping through the Royals in set two. Vosberg’s ace capped off a 20-6 run to start the set. NDSCS grabbed a 2-0 set lead after a litany of Lake Region errors, including the Royals’ outside hitter crashing into the scorers table on a misplayed volley and sending the scoreboard operator sliding backward in her chair.

NDSCS moves on to the sub-region championship round Wednesday, Oct. 27 vs. Dakota County Technical College. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Claire T. Blikre Activities Center in Wahpeton.

