‘Cats take care of business at the Blikre

Maddie McKinnon tricks two blockers by tipping a kill past the Jacks defense. NDSCS eliminated Bottineau from the Region XIII playoffs with a clean sweep Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Claire T. Blikre Activities Center in Wahpeton. NDSCS moves on to the semifinals.
North Dakota State College of Science was dropped from the NJCAA DII rankings for the first time in two months. The opinions of pollsters didn’t stop the defending Region XIII Champions from playing like a top-20 team Sunday, Oct. 23, as the Wildcats (21-6) swept Bottineau (8-13) at the Claire T. Blikre Activities Center in Wahpeton. Set scores were 25-14, 25-18 and 25-20, sending NDSCS to the Region XIII semifinals.
The win sets up a Wednesday home match vs. Lake Region State College at 7 p.m. The season series between the Wildcats and Royals is tied 1-1 with a trip to the region championship hanging in the balance. The outcome boils down to who wants it more, NDSCS Head Coach Jane Passa said.
“We have to make sure we bring the energy. We kinda get lulled when the game’s a little bit slower,” Passa said. “We’ve talked about that beforehand, now it’s a matter of putting it into action. They know that.”
Riley Hauff was certainly game ready in Sunday’s win. The freshman scored 11 kills, matching Katie Gostovich for the team lead.
“She played great. I was proud of her. Riley is getting more and more confidence and we need that to open things up,” Passa said. “Teams are sitting on our outsides, so they have nowhere to go but into the block. It’s good to have Riley get some offense. Her and Stella (Raser) are two big threats for us.”
Raser brought her season kills total to 256 with nine. Maddie McKinnon also notched nine kills. Raser, Hauff and Gostovich are powerful attackers, but it’s McKinnon who captivated the crowd with her court vision and knack for finding open spots in the defense.
“Maddie will do whatever it takes to score. Sometimes she plays it safe, where Katie likes to hit the ball — she’s gonna whale on you,” Passa said. “Maddie has a very high IQ. Like they say, she tries to ‘put it where they ain’t.’”
Camryn Kaehler played a steady game, turning seven attacks into three kills. She added seven digs, continuing to do her job and help her teammates thrive with patented defense in the front and back rows.
“Camryn has great ball control, she stays very calm and steady. She keeps everybody focused,” Passa said.
Morgan Vosberg led the ‘Cats with 23 assists and Alexa Gronwold recorded 17. The setters had all three Wildcat aces on the afternoon.
McKenna Rolland stepped up with five digs, while Bailee Brommenschenkel led the way with three blocks. Passa shuffled lineups often, making sure her players have a chance to contribute down the stretch run. Should NDSCS win Wednesday, they will host the region title match Sunday at a time to be determined.
“Today we tried to play everybody, so that’s good. We mixed things up a little bit and that’s different for us,” Passa said.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. Robert's work has been featured by ESPN, Washington Post and Fox News. He was named Rookie of the Year by the North Dakota Newspaper Association in 2021. His main goal in reporting is to promote positive culture and to highlight the human element of sports.
