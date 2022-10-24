‘Cats take care of business at the Blikre
Alexa Gronwold shows off her athleticism by reaching out for a difficult dig vs. Bottineau.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

North Dakota State College of Science was dropped from the NJCAA DII rankings for the first time in two months. The opinions of pollsters didn’t stop the defending Region XIII Champions from playing like a top-20 team Sunday, Oct. 23, as the Wildcats (21-6) swept Bottineau (8-13) at the Claire T. Blikre Activities Center in Wahpeton. Set scores were 25-14, 25-18 and 25-20, sending NDSCS to the Region XIII semifinals.

The win sets up a Wednesday home match vs. Lake Region State College at 7 p.m. The season series between the Wildcats and Royals is tied 1-1 with a trip to the region championship hanging in the balance. The outcome boils down to who wants it more, NDSCS Head Coach Jane Passa said.

Maddie McKinnon tricks two blockers by tipping a kill past the Jacks defense. NDSCS eliminated Bottineau from the Region XIII playoffs with a clean sweep Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Claire T. Blikre Activities Center in Wahpeton. NDSCS moves on to the semifinals.


