The MSHSL announced on Thursday, Dec. 3 that winter sports practices will begin Dec. 21 with games and meets starting Jan. 4 for wrestling, gymnastics, boys basketball, girls basketball, boys hockey and girls hockey. Wrestling and gymnastics will each be a 14-week season while hockey and basketball will be 15-week seasons. This would remove three weeks from basketball and two weeks from hockey. Here is what the outlook will look like for the 2020-21 winter and spring sports seasons.
Dec. 21: Preseason practices begin.
Jan. 4: All winter sports competition is expected to begin.
March 15: Section playoffs may begin for wrestling and gymnastics and will go on throughout the week.
March 22: Section playoffs may begin for basketball and hockey and will go on throughout the week.
There is no word yet on if state tournaments will happen or not, but there is a much better chance of that happening this upcoming season then there was for the fall season. The spring sports season is also affected as there is one week removed from baseball, softball track and field. There is a more traditional sports season for the spring as some of the sports will overlap with the winter sports schedule. Here is how spring will shape out:
March 29: Preseason practices start for baseball, softball, golf, track and field and boys tennis.
April 5: Regular season games start for boys tennis.
April 12: Regular season games start for baseball, softball, track and field and golf.
May 24: Boys tennis section playoffs start and run through the week of May 31.
May 31: Section playoffs for baseball, softball, golf and track and field will begin and run through the week of June 7.
The number of spring games will not be affected for each team. Keep in mind, this all can change if the shutdown for Minnesota sports extends past Dec. 19, which is the day that sports are currently allowed to come back. If this is the case, then practices will start Jan. 4 and games will start Jan. 18 depending on the shutdown in Minnesota.
