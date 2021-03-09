North Dakota State College of Science guard Kareeme Davis Jr. and center Cole Chapman asked for releases following the Wildcats' 67-55 loss to Lake Region State College Sunday, March 7. Davis Jr. announced his release Monday, March 8 and Chapman announced his release Tuesday, March 9 via Twitter.
Davis Jr. and Chapman both came off the bench for the Wildcats and played in ten games each. Davis Jr. averaged 4.8 minutes per game, scored 2.5 points per game and started in two games this season. Chapman averaged 6.4 minutes per game, 1.6 points per game and started in one game this season.
The team has no public comment at this time for both players.
