Chazaq 3-on-3 Tournament to benefit Bommersbach in recovery from ATV accident

Taylor Bommersbach, a 2022 Breckenridge High School graduate, is recovering from a serious ATV accident that left her hospitalized. The Chazaq 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is donating a portion of event proceeds to benefit her recovery efforts.
Noah Christensen (left) and Dave Hieserich (right) hangout at the 2021 Chazaq 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, the 10th annual installment of the event. Christensen is a former Breckenridge and NDSCS basketball player who has publicly shared his Christian faith with the sports world. Hieserich is a former cross country runner at BHS who also uses faith as a motivator. Chazaq is a religious-oriented basketball tournament.
It doesn’t sound right to announce the Annual Chazaq 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament being played at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton. For the past 11 years, Chazaq has been hosted on the campus of Saint Mary’s Catholic School in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The 2023 event has been moved to the Blikre Activities Center Thursday and Friday, July 27-28, due to the current construction of the new Saint Mary’s school, which began May 18.
The tournament is a regional affair, with teams from the tri-state area signing up for an indoor/outdoor competition that features brackets ranging from youth to adult levels. Former high school basketball stars from Breckenridge, Wahpeton and the surrounding area form teams to play in the faith-based games.
The event is stepping up to support a cause. Proceeds from a dunk tank will help with medical expenses for 2022 Breckenridge High School graduate Taylor Bommersbach, who is recovering from an ATV accident that occurred June 25. Breckenridge girls basketball coach Tony Bogenrief and other community figures will be sitting in the dunk tank under the sweltering sun Thursday and Friday from approximately 2-7 p.m.
For those who cannot attend, but are interested in donating to Bommersbach’s recovery, her GoFundMe link can be found HERE. For more information on the tournament, readers can visit Chazaq3on3.com. Approximate session times and age groups provided by the tournament committee are attached. Daily News will have photo coverage of this event in the weekend edition.