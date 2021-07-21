Chazaq celebrating 10-year anniversary

Chazaq 3-on-3 will be celebrating 10 years of basketball on the St Mary’s Campus in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on July 29-30. The goal of Chazaq is to provide a fun and relaxing, yet competitive atmosphere where athletes and families can enjoy a unique indoor-outdoor basketball tournament experience in a Christian community setting.
Chazaq (Ka-Zac) is a Hebrew word that represents strength and courage. The application of this chosen for the event is, “Be strong and courageous, for God is in the storms and chaos of life.” St. Mary’s invites the public to come be a part of this faith-based event, enjoy a little slice of hoop heaven and experience the beauty of small town USA.
The age brackets range from those entering third through eighth grade, followed by junior varsity and varsity divisions. Friday night will be capped off with mens and womens divisions. Attendees can cool off under multiple tents located in the St. Mary’s churchyard throughout the two-day event.
Registration deadline is Monday, July 26. You may register online at www.chazaq3on3.com or contact Bruce Yaggie at 218-205-6517 or Sue Smith at 701-403-9551.
