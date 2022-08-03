Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Chazaq 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament hosted by St. Mary’s School in Breckenridge, Minnesota, has built a strong foundation over the past 11 years. The latest installment took place July 28-29, welcoming in excess of 400 athletes and 90 teams to the event. Cars filled the otherwise desolate city streets, as an estimated 2,000 attendees provided an energetic atmosphere which Breckenridge has desperately longed for.

“If we do that for 10 years, that’s 20,000 people walking across the campus,” Tournament Director Bruce Yaggie said. “They bring their money into our town and it gives us a chance to showcase what our community is about. When you drive around the two-block radius, there’s not much for parking. We need to see that kind of life back in our downtowns.”

Ken Koolmo raffle tickets

Raffle tickets to benefit Ken Koolmo offer the prizes listed above. 
Ken Koolmo fundraising efforts


Tags

Load comments