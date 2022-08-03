Levi Christensen drives to the basket Friday, July 29 at the 11th Annual Chazaq 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament in Breckenridge, Minn. Christensen is wearing a Shaquille O'Neal jersey from his college days at Louisiana State University.
Levi Christensen drives to the basket Friday, July 29 at the 11th Annual Chazaq 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament in Breckenridge, Minn. Christensen is wearing a Shaquille O'Neal jersey from his college days at Louisiana State University.
The Chazaq 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament hosted by St. Mary’s School in Breckenridge, Minnesota, has built a strong foundation over the past 11 years. The latest installment took place July 28-29, welcoming in excess of 400 athletes and 90 teams to the event. Cars filled the otherwise desolate city streets, as an estimated 2,000 attendees provided an energetic atmosphere which Breckenridge has desperately longed for.
“If we do that for 10 years, that’s 20,000 people walking across the campus,” Tournament Director Bruce Yaggie said. “They bring their money into our town and it gives us a chance to showcase what our community is about. When you drive around the two-block radius, there’s not much for parking. We need to see that kind of life back in our downtowns.”
Next to the outdoor court is a large playground, positioned not far away from inflatable bouncy houses and large tents offering shade. On the street separating the schoolyard from the school building, a blacktop court is set up using a skid steer to hoist a basketball hoop into the air. Upon traveling inside the school, one can find multiple games taking place on the lower level basketball court. It’s quite the operation for a town with a population just north of 3,500.
“I had one person tell me, ‘We’ve never come here, I didn’t realize it was such a big deal.’ That’s usually the case, people don’t realize the atmosphere is so celebratory and so festive,” Yaggie said. “One thing that helped set the tone for us was the weather — it was fantastic. It was great to look around and see the bleachers full and kids running all over.”
Cassie Miller helped organize a dunk tank to raise money for Ken Koolmo, Wahpeton, who is fighting a battle against multiple sclerosis. Several area sports figures stepped up and splashed down, including Jordan Christensen, Tylee Irwin, Brian Watson, Tom Haire, Tony Bogenreif, Rod Breuer, Jordyn Kahler, Casey Materi and Yaggie himself.
“I sat in it for a while and taunted kids for about 45 minutes, so I enjoyed that,” Yaggie said on a lighter note. “It was nice having a special purpose to help the Koolmo family, who have young kids in the community that are involved in athletics. I think it gave an extra feel of motivation, making a specific difference in someone’s life and raising awareness. Overall, our goal is to really do something for the youth in our community. I think we did a great job of that this year.”
Chazaq plans to continue fundraising at its annual tournament and giving back to the area. In 2021, the tournament helped send members of the Valley Lake Boys Home to a Harlem Globetrotters game.
Raffle tickets benefiting Koolmo may be purchased by contacting Kaycee Fuder at Scott’s Electric, 701-642-9244. As of Wednesday, Aug. 3, a gofundme.com account for Koolmo had raised $13,015 of its $15,000 goal. The link for interested donors is listed below along with a complete list of raffle prizes above.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.