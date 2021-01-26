Christensen commits to Concordia for basketball

Former Breckenridge basketball player Noah Christensen announced on Tuesday, Jan. 26 that he will return to the basketball court, this time with Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Christensen stepped down from the North Dakota State University basketball team in Nov. 2020 to focus on his mental health. Christensen said this about his commitment to Concordia College:
"A big thanks to everyone who helped me out of this tough time. Thank you to my family, my friends, and teammates for ALWAYS having my back. I love you guys! With that being said, I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Concordia! Also, thank you to Coach Borman and his staff for believing in me and always wanting the best for me. All the glory to God! #godisgreat."
Christensen will reunite with his former coach Tyler Bormann, who spent four years as the Breckenridge Cowboys boys' basketball head coach. Bormann coached Christensen during his freshman season at Breckenridge in 2015-16, where the Cowboys went 19-9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.