Christensen Ks 13 in pitcher's duel vs. Twin Valley/Ulen-Hitterdal

Breckenridge Post 53 traveled to Twin Valley/Ulen-Hitterdal on Wednesday, June 14, engaging in a hard-fought pitcher’s duel with Post 431. Breckenridge came up just short in its best defensive game of the year, falling by a score of 3-2.
Peyton Christensen was on another planet for Post 53, racking up 13 strikeouts across six innings. The fiery righty allowed four hits and one walk, surrendering one earned run. Christenen tossed 69 of his 100 pitches in the strike zone, delivering first-pitch strikes to a whopping 22-of-26 batters.
Three errors were still a detriment, but Post 53 made strides on defense. Cam Nieto led the offense in a 3-for-4 performance that included three steals and a run scored. Joey Conzemius and Zane Mikkelson tallied the other two Breckenridge hits, while Gavin Snyder and Mark Wermerskirchen both drove in a run.
Aiden Flatom (6.0 IP, 4 H, R, 4 Ks, 4 BB) and Drew Jacobson (1.0, R, 2 Ks) formed a one-two punch for Post 431.
Christensen has been nothing short of dominant, with early returns painting the picture of a staff ace. In two starts, Christensen has allowed two earned runs, recording nearly two punch outs per inning.
Breckenridge is 3-3 after a 5-15 school season, benefiting from four batters with averages above .300 — Trey Vogelbacher (.438), Cam Nieto (.423), Snyder (.389) and Wermerskirchen (.308). Snyder and Wermerskirchen were not members of the school baseball team, but instantly slotted into prominent roles.
Post 53 returns to play at 5 p.m. Monday, June 19, with a home doubleheader vs. Parkers Prairie, before traveling to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Wednesday and hosting Barnesville on Friday.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.