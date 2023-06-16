Christensen Ks 13 in pitcher's duel vs. Twin Valley/Ulen-Hitterdal

Peyton Christensen tossed a gem in his second start of the season for Breckenridge Post 53.

 Courtesy Lindsay Smith

Breckenridge Post 53 traveled to Twin Valley/Ulen-Hitterdal on Wednesday, June 14, engaging in a hard-fought pitcher’s duel with Post 431. Breckenridge came up just short in its best defensive game of the year, falling by a score of 3-2.

Peyton Christensen was on another planet for Post 53, racking up 13 strikeouts across six innings. The fiery righty allowed four hits and one walk, surrendering one earned run. Christenen tossed 69 of his 100 pitches in the strike zone, delivering first-pitch strikes to a whopping 22-of-26 batters.



