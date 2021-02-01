Christensen overcomes rocky battle with mental health

Noah Christensen, a Breckenridge High School graduate and athlete, is sharing his struggles with mental health – how it took him off the basketball court for awhile, and how he’s stepping back onto the hardwood.
Christensen had one of the best careers in the Cowboys’ program history. He had the most points in school history with 1,861, and the second most rebounds with 966. He was the Heart O’Lakes conference most valuable player (MVP) and he led Breckenridge to the Class 2A Minnesota State tournament two years in a row. Despite being one of the best players in school history, Christensen dealt with a more rocky challenge than what most may have realized. He went through depression and struggled with his mental health for years.
“I started losing my love for the game during my senior year of high school,” Christensen said.
He admits that he regretted not playing football during his senior year of high school because he felt the pressure and anxiety of commiting to North Dakota State University (NDSU) and having to live up to those expectations. He felt a needed pressure on himself to perform at that level, he said.
“I just hated the game and then went throughout my senior year. I struggled mentally and I kind of kept it quiet until late September,” Christensen said about playing basketball. “I tried to be as happy as I (could be) around my brothers, because I didn’t want them to see me as weak. I didn’t want to bring them down or think that they did anything wrong, so I kept grinding and dealt with that on my own. I don’t know how I got through it, but I’m thankful that I did.”
Christensen got to NDSU and felt like something wasn’t right. He would go to practice and throw up before practice started. It was unusual for him because he never did that throughout high school. He also noticed that he didn’t put on any weight, and felt like he needed to, to play at that level.
When Christensen got back to his college during his sophomore year, he knew that something wasn’t right.
“I knew that something wasn’t right in the head,” Christensen said. “I had some pretty bad suicidal thoughts, that I would think about every night and couldn’t sleep. The first week of September (2020), I would think about suicide. I couldn’t sleep so I would be just staring at the wall. I would notice myself getting super tired in practice. That’s when I kind of knew something was wrong.”
Christensen didn’t feel good. He knew what ailed him wasn’t physical. It was mental. He felt depressed and reached out to his sister, Ally.
“The day that I was really close to committing suicide was that night. I called her and we talked about it. I’m so thankful that I did because I don’t know if I would be here to tell my story and help other people who are going through the same thing,” he said.
Christensen said that some people may not talk about it, but his message to others is that, “You’re not weak and you’re not alone. You definitely need to talk to someone about it.”
He also mentioned that his cousin, Micah, was great help for him because he had struggled with depression.
“The day I got back from the hospital, my dad told me that my cousin Micah had struggled with depression as well. He’s actually in the National Guard and he struggled with it for a little (while).”
Cousins Noah and Micah were best friends growing up. They played basketball everyday.
“Seeing someone so strong like that and kind of relating to that really helped me and he’s kind of inspired me to play the game again, to be honest, because he’s getting deployed soon for like a year, and all he wants to do is play college basketball,” Christensen said.
He said that he thinks about that everyday and how blessed he is to do the little things like go to school and play basketball and do what he wants because his cousin can’t right now due to serving our country.
They’ve spent the last couple of months hanging out. His roommate, Maleeck Harden-Hayes, also on the NDSU basketball team, was a big help for him as well, because Christensen can talk to him, along with his teammate Tyree Eady. He was like an older brother to Christensen on the team and they always had each other’s back. His assistant coach at NDSU, Kyan Brown, was also supporting Christensen in getting his mind right.
“He would just walk into work and there wasn’t a day where I wouldn’t not see a smile on his face,” Christensen said. “He was always having a good time and he was just the life of the party, and I’m very thankful that I have him in my corner.”
Christensen has relied on his faith to get him through the roughest points in his life.
“I’m just blessed that God put me in a position to be with everyone and bring awareness to mental health,” Christensen said. “You don’t know who’s going through it, so all you need to do is spread love, not hate.”
Since Christensen has been back, he has gone to counseling and gone out on the court, but he spends most of the time in the weight room because it’s his outlet. He has gone out and played 3 on 3 with cousins Micah and Ezra.
After stepping down from NDSU to focus on his mind and body, he announced his commitment to Concordia College and will join the Cobbers for the 2021-22 basketball season. He will join former Breckenridge basketball Head Coach Tyler Bormann, who coached Christensen during his freshman year at Breckenridge. They’ve stayed in touch for the past five years since he left Breckenridge.
“I love what he sees in his program at Concordia and I love the campus and the business aspect of Concordia. I thought it was a great fit for me and I trust Coach Bormann, and the vision for the program is pretty special and I think we can build something pretty special,” Christensen said.
Since returning, he has been helping coach his seventh grade brother’s team at St. Mary’s School in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Christensen has rediscovered his love for the game since being back in Breckenridge. He has also worked out with Anthony Conzemius almost everyday since he got back from NDSU.
“He’s pushed me to get better and the work he put in is paying off,” Christensen said.
If you are struggling with your mental health, please reach out to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Hotline, 1-800-622-HELP, or contact your physician.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.