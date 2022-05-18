Christensen tabbed to lead Breckenridge basketball

Jordan Christensen, 26, loves Breckenridge basketball. He's gotten familiar with the current Cowboys roster while serving as the junior varsity coach. The Breckenridge teacher takes over for a team that finished 5-20 last season.
Jordan Christensen was approved by the Breckenridge School Board Wednesday, May 18, as the new head coach of the Cowboys varsity basketball team. Christensen isn't new to the program, however, having served as an assistant for the past several seasons. Christensen is an educator at Breckenridge Public Schools and played high school basketball for the Cowboys.
Christensen will take over for Stevin Lipp, who resigned after two seasons in which the Cowboys went 18-27. Lipp led Breckenridge to a 13-7 record and one playoff win in his first season in 2020-21.
"I'd like to thank Coach Lipp for everything he did for Cowboy Basketball. I'm honored and excited to have this opportunity, but it's time to get to work," Christensen said. "Basketball always has a way of rewarding the hardest workers, and we have a great group of hard working young men coming back. It's a group of kids that the community will have a lot of fun following next winter. Once a Cowboy, always a Cowboy."
Christensen has extensive basketball coaching experience as a junior varsity frontman and has filled in on an interim basis for multiple high school games. He currently serves as the assistant coach and offensive coordinator for the varsity football team. He will be the third Breckenridge basketball coach in three years since the program parted ways with two-time section champion Arly Ohm prior to the 2020 season.
The Christensen family has a storied basketball name in the Breckenridge community. Brothers Jordan, Noah, Jonah and sister, Allison, were all household names on the Heart O' Lakes Conference hardwood.
