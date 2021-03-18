Christensen's big second half ups Cowboys

The Breckenridge Cowboys advanced to the quarterfinals of the Minnesota Section 8AA tournament Thursday, March 18. They defeated Frazee 79-63.
"All credit to that senior class because they have some great leadership, and they've been locked in all week," Stevin Lipp said after his first playoff win as a head coach.
The first half was a shootout, just like the last time these two teams met. The Cowboys were up 35-32 at the half as both teams were run-n-gun on the offensive end.
"They know what to do on the defensive end, sometimes they just need a reminder," Lipp said about the Cowboys' defensive rotations.
The scoring for the Cowboys picked up in the second half. They went on a 15-5 run to begin the second half. The defense picked up tremendously for the Cowboys as Frazee wasn't getting any easy baskets.
"The players found Frazee's weakness and continued to attack it all night. That's just something you love to see," Lipp said.
Jonah Christensen was a spark for the Cowboys as he had 21 points. Cooper Yaggie had 18 points and Anthony Conzemius had 14 points to follow up Christensen's big night.
"When Christensen is stepping out to the perimeter and still finishing at a high percentage underneath (the basket), it makes it tough," Lipp said about how Frazee guarded Christensen. "He is the definition of competitive greatness. When the going gets tough, he doesn't want to shy away from getting the ball. He's the guy in the time out saying, 'Give me the ball, I need the ball right now.' Guys with that sort of mentality to them really help a lot. It's a coach's dream."
The Cowboys will play at Warroad, which is the No. 2 seed in the North bracket, Saturday, March 20.
