Christian catapults to gold in the vault

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The unseen hours spent flying, falling, and, ultimately, nailing the vault paid off for Justice Christian on Friday, Jan. 13, when the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm freshman scored a 9.125. The mark was good enough for first place at the dual meet and tied a team high set by Hailee Hanson 10 days prior.
“For Justice, I think we finally saw the fruition of her hard work this weekend,” Storm Head Coach Grace Brandt said. “We’ve been working really hard on having a strong block on the table. When she’s hitting the springboard she has really good contact.”
Christian, a late addition to the Daily News Female Winter Athlete of the Year watch list, has been lighting up the scoreboard as of late, taking her talents to the next level as a freshman. Minor adjustments to her technique have resulted in major scoring boosts.
“Early on this season, she’s been mostly vaulting off her fingertips and fingers, when you kind of need a full-hand hit on the table to have a really strong block and enough power to get full rotation, enough time to check your landing and be able to stick it. That’s what we saw at Valley City — fingertips through the palm and through the shoulder to really create the perfect execution,” Brandt said.
The Storm topped the Hi-Liners with an unofficial team score of 131.025. Christian’s golden vault was accompanied by runner-up showings for Abbie Skovholt in bars (8.750), beam (7.775), floor (8.900) and all-around (34.375).
“Abbie has been putting in a lot of work on skill upgrades,” Brandt said. “We’ve found a way to get an extra two-tenths for her on floor, so we should hopefully see her floor scores jump into the 9.1 range for the rest of the season. Abbie’s been putting in a lot of work on not only maintaining her consistency but trying to find smaller skill upgrades to increase points across all areas of competition.”
Hanson placed third in every event, including a 9.050 vault to earn an all-around score of 32.200. Anika Birkelo grabbed bronze in bars (8.025) and secured a sixth-place vault (8.700). Elise Skovholt finished inside the top 10 in all of her events to place fifth all-around (31.575). Sidney Gilbertson was in the mix with a 7.600 in the vault.
“We seem to plateau at the upper 131 range. Our goal right now is to get a 133 team score this coming week at Mandan or the following Friday at Jamestown,” Brandt said. “We just need to see the gymnasts, as people and athletes, be able to keep a positive mentality. Just learning how to regulate our own emotions, how to be not only an individual gymnast but also a team player working for the betterment of the team. That will be our focus the rest of the season.”
The Storm has three regular-season meets remaining before heading back to Valley City for the Eastern Dakota Conference Championships on Feb. 17.
