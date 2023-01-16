Christian catapults to gold in the vault

Justice Christian swings from the bar in Valley City. The Storm freshman finished fourth all-around with a score of 31.875

B-W Storm Results @ Valley City

Team Score: 131.025, 1st
 
Vault
Justice Christian- 9.125, 1st
Hailee Hanson- 9.050, 3rd tie
Abbie Skovholt- 8.950, 5th
Anika Birkelo- 8.700, 6th
Elise Skovholt- 8.350, 8th
Sidney Gilbertson- 7.600
Bars
Abbie Skovholt- 8.750, 2nd
Anika Birkelo- 8.025, 3rd
Justice Christian- 7.900, 4th
Hailee Hanson- 7.750, 5th
Elise Skovholt- 7.375, 7th
Sidney Gilbertson- 3.750
Beam
Abbie Skovholt- 7.775, 2nd
Elise Skovholt- 7.550, 3rd
Hailee Hanson- 6.700
Justice Christian- 6.575
Sidney Gilbertson- 5.750
Floor
Abbie Skovholt- 8.900, 2nd
Hailee Hanson- 8.700, 3rd
Elise Skovholt- 8.300, 4th
Justice Christian- 8.275 5th
Sidney Gilbertson- 6.000
All-Around
Abbie Skovholt- 34.375, 2nd
Hailee Hanson- 32.200, 3rd
Justice Christian- 31.875, 4th
Elise Skovholt- 31.575, 5th
Sidney Gilbertson- 23.100
 
Friday, Jan. 13
Valley City results were not reported

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The unseen hours spent flying, falling, and, ultimately, nailing the vault paid off for Justice Christian on Friday, Jan. 13, when the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm freshman scored a 9.125. The mark was good enough for first place at the dual meet and tied a team high set by Hailee Hanson 10 days prior.

“For Justice, I think we finally saw the fruition of her hard work this weekend,” Storm Head Coach Grace Brandt said. “We’ve been working really hard on having a strong block on the table. When she’s hitting the springboard she has really good contact.”

Abbie Skovholt focuses on her beam routine.
Hailee Hanson laughs and hugs Anika Birkelo on Friday, Jan. 13 in Valley City.
Sidney Gilbertson put forth some solid routines in Valley City.


