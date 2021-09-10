Every sports program has the hero and the villain, the angel and the demon, the keeper of the culture and the culture vulture.
In the digital age of 2021, instant validation and social media that serves as an online loud speaker — has decimated sports culture. At the local high school level, team leaders have the luxury of seeing this unfold in front of them, and the choice to clip the wings of culture vultures before they take flight. Outlined below are four issues currently taking hold in sports society nation wide.
Parent coaching
I’ve long been an opponent of parent coaching, aside from rare instances. Parents have an innate drive to protect their child, to view them favorably and to appease their wants. It’s parental nature. While this is noble, it isn’t conducive to team success. Biological blinders have led to favoritism in sports. Parent coaching should be avoided when possible at the upper youth levels to best suit players of all skill levels. Bias, albeit often unintentional, can be the downfall of a team.
The “I” epidemic
This problem stems from all denominations — directors, coaches, parents and fans. Programs must be wary when they hear any of these groups say things like “I hate losing.” These individuals do not lose games. In fact, they aren’t even the ones playing. They fail to realize the game isn’t about them and the more they project their feelings about the outcomes of games, the more it bleeds into the minds and performances of the actual players they are supposed to be supporting — win or lose.
All sports enthusiasts should caution against teaching our youth to make team functions about themselves. Those who care about the game understand that winning is a byproduct of involving everyone, not “Winning at all costs.”
Lack of example
Coaches failing to set an example is becoming more and more common, especially amid the younger generation currently filling roles left by the old guard. For example, many coaches will opt to make their team run following losses or physical mistakes. Running is a punishment. Why would a leader spend valuable practice time running his team? How does this improve a player’s ability to become better? Running should be reserved for misbehavior, disrespect and conduct detrimental to the team. Furthermore, young coaches who are physically able, should run with their team. Leadership starts at the top and players won’t care about what you know until they know you care. I’ve seen coaches run players in 95-degree heat, melting away any respect for their well-being.
Vocalizing negativity
Another increasingly negative development at the high school level is the verbiage. A rising sense of entitlement has led to parents screaming at officials and players doing the same to each other, coaches and officials. This completely takes away from the focus needed to play the game. Sports are finite and these distractions are a detriment to championship aspirations. The gall some fans have to berate officials and coaches out loud in the heat of game action is even more disrespectful considering they act like nothing happened after the buzzer sounds. This isn’t the Super Bowl or the NBA Finals — this is high school athletics.
If you are involved in any capacity with a youth sports program, don’t be afraid to look in the mirror and dig deep to see if you perpetuate these negative values. If you see someone encroaching on positive sports culture in your community, kindly address it, because that’s what these young athletes deserve.
Wanek Jr. is the Sports Reporter for Daily News and has coached baseball at Breckenridge Public Schools for the past eight years. He's also a sports official for the Tri-State Officials Association.
