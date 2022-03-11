Most will call it a learning lesson. Some will call it proof that a three-class system is needed in North Dakota basketball. Everyone will remember when the Wahpeton Lady Huskies entered the region play-in game with a losing record and ended up dancing to state.
After surrendering a state record 101 points to Bismarck Century in the quarterfinal round of the Class A Girls Basketball State Tournament Thursday, March 10, Wahpeton came out flat Friday, falling behind Bismarck High School in an 82-47 defeat. The Huskies’ Cinderella season, which saw them rise from the No. 7 seed in the East Region to a state tourney darling, ends with a 12-15 record.
Thursday’s 101-51 loss to the Patriots extended Century’s winning streak to 49 games. For Wahpeton, freshman Scout Woods looked like she’d been there before, scoring a team-high 16 points. McKena Koolmo scored 10, Emma Bontjes nine and Kilee Bladow four.
Century placed 12 players in the scoring column, led by 23 from Abby Fletcher and 20 for Logan Nissley. Bismarck High used the same approach, putting 11 players on the board led by Payton Gerving with 15 points, Peyton Neumiller 13 and Miyah Holzworth 11. Wahpeton was simply outgunned by the impressive depth of its western foes.
Wahpeton’s strong suit remained familiar — free throws. The Huskies made 16 of 21 vs. Century and 26 of 37 vs. the Demons, doubling their opponents in makes, 42-21. Woods made 14 free throws for a game-high 21 points Friday. Koolmo tallied half of her 16 points at the line. Taya Lunneborg was held scoreless in her final game of the year, making her impact on the glass with 10 rebounds and two blocks.
