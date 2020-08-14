Co-ed softball results
MCS

July 28, Aug. 4 and Aug. 11

Wilkin Bar 21, Hometown Hero’s 1;

Giant Seeds 23, Hometown Hero’s 2;

Giant Seeds 20, Tangled Hair 18;

Wilkin Bar 18, Tangled Hair 1;

Wilkin Bar 14, Giant Seeds 4;

Tangled Hair 13, Wikin Bar 10

Tangled Hair 20, Hometown Hero’s 10;

Giant Seeds 16, Hometown Hero’s 5;

Tangled Hair 17, Giant Seeds 5;

Tangled Hair 24, Hometown Hero’s 12;

Wilkin Bar 22, Hometown Hero’s 2;

Wilkin Bar 22, Giant Seeds 5.

League Standings - Won, Lost

Wilkin Bar - 16, 2

Giant Seeds  - 10, 8

Tangled Hair - 10, 8

Hometown Hero’s - 0, 18

