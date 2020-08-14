July 28, Aug. 4 and Aug. 11 results
Wilkin Bar 21, Hometown Hero's 1;
Giant Seeds 23, Hometown Hero's 2;
Giant Seeds 20, Tangled Hair 18;
Wilkin Bar 18, Tangled Hair 1;
Wilkin Bar 14, Giant Seeds 4;
Tangled Hair 13, Wikin Bar 10
Tangled Hair 20, Hometown Hero's 10;
Giant Seeds 16, Hometown Hero's 5;
Tangled Hair 17, Giant Seeds 5;
Tangled Hair 24, Hometown Hero's 12;
Wilkin Bar 22, Hometown Hero's 2;
Wilkin Bar 22, Giant Seeds 5.
League Standings - Won, Lost
Wilkin Bar - 16, 2
Giant Seeds - 10, 8
Tangled Hair - 10, 8
Hometown Hero's - 0, 18
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.