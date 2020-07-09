Tuesday, July 7

Giant Seeds — 22, Hometown Hero’s — 4

Wilkin Bar — 15, Hometown Hero’s — 0

Tangled Hair — 17, Wilkin Bar — 7

Giant Seeds — 16, Tangled Hair — 9

League Standings — Won, Lost

Wilkin Bar — 7, 1

Giant Seeds — 5, 3

Tangled Hair — 4, 4

Hometown Hero’s — 0, 8

