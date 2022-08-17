Purchase Access

It was a cool evening Monday, Aug. 15, for some hot shooting by the “Wahpper” 3-on-3 basketball players at Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton. Week three of the youth instructional league was led by former Breckenridge basketball coach and District 846 Teacher of the Year Arly Ohm, who shared wisdom and work ethic with the young hoopers in attendance.

Ohm began the session by introducing a dribbling drill he brought home with him from a visit to the University of Florida. Throughout his storied career, Ohm has visited countless colleges and learned firsthand from the likes of Mike Krzyzewski, Duke, and Eric Musselman, Arkansas, using those encounters to soak up knowledge of the game and bring it back to the Twin Towns Area.



