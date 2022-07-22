Coaching Q&A: Margaret Wilson, Breckenridge

Margaret Wilson is the Head Girls Volleyball Coach at Breckenridge High School and the Assistant Softball Coach for the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm. She was named Section 6A Coach of the Year after leading the Cowgirls volleyball team to the Minnesota State Tournament in 2021.
Why did you choose to become a coach?
Playing sports and competing was a big part of my life growing up. Throughout high school, I knew I wanted to continue playing sports competitively in college. I was recruited and played softball throughout my college career and when that was over, and I couldn’t play competitively any further, I was still able to be a part of the game by coaching. Throughout high school and college, I had the opportunity to coach a lot of volleyball and knew as I graduated college that I could coach at a competitive level. I joke that I became a teacher so I could coach.
What is your most rewarding memory as a coach?
Not a particular memory, but maybe just the most rewarding thing for me as a coach is being able to celebrate the successes and victories of the game, no matter how big or small, with players and the team.
What are some of your hobbies outside of coaching?
If I’m not coaching volleyball or softball, I enjoy still playing the game in rec leagues and whatnot. Spending time with family and friends, playing cards, baking and going to high school and college sporting events are some of my other hobbies.
What advice do you have for young individuals who want to pursue a coaching career?
Take the opportunities to coach while you’re still playing the game. Throughout high school, we are always asking players to help out with youth programs. Players who help out with coaching learn a whole new side to the game and become a better player themselves because of that.
What is your favorite artist/song?
I joke about plugging in my phone at practices just to hear the groans and whining about my poor taste in music. I’m a country fan. I love a lot country music, but my favorite would be Garth Brooks.
Who are your biggest heroes/influences in life?
My parents have played a big role in my life, still supporting and encouraging me. In sports, many of my coaches have had an impact on me, but my college softball coach, Chad Slyter, was one of the best coaches I’ve ever played for. I try to model some of my coaching techniques after him. His passion for the game and the time and energy he put into it taught me a lot about what it takes to be a great coach.
What are some of your goals for 2023 and beyond when it comes to sports?
To continue to grow girls sports in our community. I wish it didn’t take a state tournament for people to start noticing that we have some awesome female athletes in Breckenridge, but now that we have, we need to continue competing at a high level. I’d also love to see more of our female athletes go off to play, in any sport, at the college level.
