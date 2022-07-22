Coaching Q&A: Margaret Wilson, Breckenridge

Margaret Wilson (right) with Brooke Busse (left) in 2017 after Busse recorded her 1,000th career assist.

 Courtesy Carol Colby

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Margaret Wilson is the Head Girls Volleyball Coach at Breckenridge High School and the Assistant Softball Coach for the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm. She was named Section 6A Coach of the Year after leading the Cowgirls volleyball team to the Minnesota State Tournament in 2021. 

Why did you choose to become a coach?



Tags

Load comments