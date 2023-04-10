Cody Mauch joins list of local celebrities

Cody Mauch and his long, flowing locks are pictured at the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Mauch completely transformed his physical stature to make him a highly-coveted NFL prospect, adding over 80 pounds from 2017-22. The offensive lineman checks in at 6-foot-6, 305 pounds. Mauch’s small town charm has won reporters over with his thoughtful and kind answers leading up to the NFL Draft.
President Ronald Reagan and Nancy Reagan pose for a photo with Christie Brinkley (far left), Cheryl Tiegs (left) and Brooke Shields (right) at a tribute to Bob Hope's 80th birthday at The Kennedy Center, May 20,1983. Tiegs, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover model, was born in Breckenridge.
Hankinson, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, Breckenridge-Wahpeton — these are communities with a storied history of local tradition. The tight-knit nature of these small towns means individuals are celebrated quite often in local circles for their accomplishments. Whether that be through the rotary, the city council or the local newspaper, it’s how we live in the Southern Red River Valley.
On a national scale, however, there is but a short list of names who have received mainstream media recognition. Former Hankinson and North Dakota State University football star Cody Mauch, with his toothless smile, has been plastered all over ESPN, NFL Network, CBS Sports — you name a sports channel, he’s on it.
Mauch, an offensive lineman who is projected to be selected in the first half of the 2023 NFL Draft, joins a short list of celebrities with origins beginning in the coverage area of the Daily News and News Monitor. Mauch’s recent rise to notoriety motivated me to spotlight some big names from the area that you may have forgotten about, or be unaware of altogether.
Keeping it somewhat sports related, let’s start with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover model Cheryl Tiegs. Born in Breckenridge, Tiegs, 75, also appeared on the cover of Time, making her a pop culture icon of the 1970s. The model and fashion designer moved to California at the age of 5, but remains the most famous individual to be born in the Twin Towns Area. During the height of her career, Tiegs appeared on the cover of Vogue, Seventeen, Elle and more.
Author Chuck Klosterman was born in Breckenridge and grew up on a farm near Wyndmere. He graduated from the University of North Dakota and began his journalism career in Fargo. Klosterman, 51, has written columns for ESPN, Esquire, The Guardian and The New York Times. Klosterman also appeared in three episodes of the popular television series “Adult Swim” discussing football as an animated version of himself. His 12th book “The Nineties” debuted at No. 2 on the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list Feb. 27, 2022.
Sam Anderson, 73, is a decorated actor born in Wahpeton who is best known for his roles in “Forrest Gump,” “Lost” and “Perfect Strangers.” Anderson is a member of the Wahpeton High School Hall of Fame.
If we expand the area a bit, Dave Goltz stands out when it comes to successful professional athletes. Goltz, 73, was born in Pelican Rapids and grew up in Rothsay, Minnesota. He played 12 seasons in the MLB, amassing 113 wins, a 3.69 ERA and 1,109 strikeouts. Goltz played for the Minnesota Twins from 1972-79 and won a World Series in 1981 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pelican Rapids High School is a member of the Heart O’ Lakes Conference along with Breckenridge.
The Breckenridge Cowboys played basketball and football against current Minnesota Vikings tight end Ben Ellefson when he was a Hawley Nugget. In 2015, Cowboys forward Nate Lorenz famously dropped some Ric Flair “Woos” on Ellefson at the free-throw line during a heated game which Breckenridge won at the Concordia College Fieldhouse. Looking back at the moment, it was a historic performance for Lorenz and the Cowboys against a world-class athlete and a phenomenal Hawley team. Ellefson has been a successful reserve tight end at the highest level, appearing in 16 games since 2020 as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Vikings.
This list wouldn’t be complete without Wahpeton’s own superstar Ryan Smith. The all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns at Wahpeton High School, Smith not only shined as a three-time NCAA National Champion at NDSU, he went on to have a successful pro career in the Canadian Football League. The speedy wideout and return man starred for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2015, racking up 59 catches for 991 yards and seven touchdowns. His backflip catch was played over and over on “ESPN SportsCenter,” showcasing his talents to an audience of millions across worldwide web and television platforms.
