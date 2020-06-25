Tuesday, June 23

Wilkin Bar — 26, Giant Seeds — 11

Wilkin Bar — 19, Tangled Hair — 8

Giant Seeds — 20, Hometown Hero’s — 0

Tangled Hair — 22, Hometown Hero’s- 0.

League Standings — Won, Lost

Wilkin Bar — 4, 0

Giant Seeds — 2, 2

Tangled Hair — 2, 2

Hometown Hero’s — 0, 4

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments