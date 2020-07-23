Tuesday, July 21
Giant Seeds 13, Tangled Hair 3
Tangled Hair 23, Local Hero’s 0
Wilkin Bar 24, Hometown Hero’s 0
Wilkin Bar 16, Giant Seeds 15.
League Standings — Won, Lost
Wilkin Bar 11,1
Giant Seeds 7, 5
Tangled Hair 6, 6
Hometown Hero’s 0,12
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.