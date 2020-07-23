Tuesday, July 21

Giant Seeds 13, Tangled Hair 3

Tangled Hair 23, Local Hero’s 0

Wilkin Bar 24, Hometown Hero’s 0

Wilkin Bar 16, Giant Seeds 15.

League Standings — Won, Lost

Wilkin Bar 11,1

Giant Seeds 7, 5

Tangled Hair 6, 6

Hometown Hero’s 0,12

