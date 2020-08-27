Tuesday, August 25

Giant Seeds 15

Hometown Hero's 1

Wilkin Bar 18,

Giant Seeds 3

Wilkin Bar 21

Tangled Hair 11

Tangled Hair 14

Hometown Hero's 2

League Standings - Won, Lost

Wilkin Bar - 20, 2

Giant Seeds  - 13, 9

Tangled Hair - 11, 11

Hometown Hero's - 0, 22

