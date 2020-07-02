Tuesday, June 30

Wilkin Bar 32, Hometown Hero’s 3

Wilkin Bar 10, Giant Seeds 9

Giant Seeds 21, Tangled Hair 12

Tangled Hair 13, Hometown Hero’s 2.

League Standings — Won, Lost

Wilkin Bar — 6, 0

Giant Seeds — 3, 3

Tangled Hair — 3, 3

Hometown Hero’s — 0, 6

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments