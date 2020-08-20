Tuesday, Aug. 18

Wilkin Bar 22, Hometown Hero's 1;

Wilkin Bar 21, Tangled Hair 19;

Giant Seeds 14, Tangled Hair 13

Giant Seeds 21, Hometown Hero's 5.

League Standings - Won, Lost

Wilkin Bar - 18, 2

Giant Seeds 12, 8

Tangled Hair - 10, 10

Hometown Hero's - 0, 20

