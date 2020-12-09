Over the years, college athletes getting paid was one of the most controversial debates throughout the 2010’s. Athletes were featured in video games like “NCAA Football 14.” That was the last video game made with college athletes in it because athletes were not being paid for their name and likeness from a third party company like EA Sports.
Fast forward to 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, people who are fans of sports needed something to consume for three months. All sports around the United States shut down in March due to the pandemic. Sports started to come back once professional sports restarted their seasons in July and have been going on without interruption since then. College sports started in September, primarily college football. There has been different rules for different conferences on when sports should start up for the fall, then the winter and so on.
College athletes have been getting treated like essential workers during the pandemic. They are being tested for COVID-19 everyday and they are using the access that many don’t have for testing during the pandemic because of the funding that the school has access to.
These college athletes (predominantly at the NCAA Division I level) are playing for free during a pandemic and are playing in front of little to no fans at games. I understand certain conferences have certain rules. The Southeastern Conference, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference are three Power Five conferences that started fall sports in September when the pandemic was at a difficult time in the United States. Other conferences like the Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference, home to the North Dakota College of Science, is starting all of their sports in Jan. 2021. Also, North Dakota State University is playing a spring football season starting in Feb. 2021. Because of the Bison football team plays in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) and both the mens and womens basketball team being in the Summit League, they were able to start on time.
Funding is very short around the country for colleges and universities, as schools around the country have lost tens of millions of dollars due to the pandemic. Attendance numbers have plummeted the revenue in college athletics during the 2020-21 school year.
When the time is right and things are eventually back to normal, schools should consider paying athletes a portion of the revenue that they make from their name and likeness. They are performing on regional networks and national television giving companies like ESPN, CBS and FOX revenue for their telecast. Even if companies do not pay athletes a lot of money throughout the duration of the season, they still need some sort of revenue. Television stations have made a living off of college athletes (who are not paid) to telecast games. Paying athletes in scholarships would not make sense because many of those athletes do not get degrees at those institutions if they are playing a sport in college like basketball, where players play for one year and enter the NBA draft after the season.
