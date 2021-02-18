Commanding second half surges Wildcats past Lumberjacks

The North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats were pushed to the brink by Dakota College of Bottineau, winning 96-72 Wednesday, Feb. 17.
The Wildcats had a shaky start to the game. They had some uncharacteristic turnovers and the Lumberjacks were capitalizing, getting 18 points off of turnovers.
The defense for the Wildcats improved once the second half rolled around. They allowed just 30 points in a very chippy second half.
One player who stepped up for the Wildcats in the second half was Logan Jedwabny. He totaled 18 points and made 5 of 6 from three-point range. The team shot 70 percent from three-point range, and Jedwabny was a big reason why.
Ever since Jedwabny stepped foot onto NDSCS, his main focal point is to work on his defense.
Shooting has been my thing since I was young," Jedwabny said. My main focus is defense and rebounding."
It's been a big adjustment for Jedwabny since arriving to Wahpeton. Hs said that they started running isolations on him and that pushed him to play at a faster pace.
Ty Horner had 17 points and four rebounds, JaQuan Sanders-Smith had 12 points and Khari Broadway had 11 points, making it four Wildcats scoring in double figures.
The Wildcats host Dawson Community College for a two-game series, tipping off at 4 p.m. both days Feb. 20-21. Dawson will enter the weekend at first place in the Mon-Dak Conference. They are 9-0 overall while the Wildcats are 8-2, sitting at second place in the conference.
