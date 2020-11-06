Comparing sporting events to the election

For any sports fans who are more new to the political side of our country, there are some good comparisons for sporting events that we can compare this year's election to;
March Madness Round of 64:
This is one of the best tournaments of the year because of how unpredictable each matchup is. There are some occasional ones where you have a one seed versus a 16 seed where the game is lopsided, but there are some entertaining matchups and upsets that you don't expect for the most part. this can translate to what political analysts call "swing states" and those are always the most intriguing matchups to watch.
World Series:
A best of seven series going on with new scenarios going on each day depending on which pitcher starts and for how long. Yes, this sounds a lot like what each remaining state in the election is dealing with right now.
College football regular season:
Each team needs to win six games (or win 50 percent of their games) to go to a bowl game. Both presidents needing to win 270 electoral votes to become the president elect put this in the same category as what college football needs.
The Super Bowl:
This is basically the Super Bowl of democracy and what is at stake for our country. This is one of the biggest television events in the country and overshadows every other event going on that day.
The Olympics:
Happens every four years and could go on for weeks like the Olympics. The Olympics goes on for two weeks. This election could go on as long as it takes for remaining states to count votes.
This will be one of the most controversial elections we will see for a while. The last time we saw an election become this controversial was in 2000 between Al Gore and George Bush. This is exactly like Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals going into overtime. We have not seen anything like we've seen this election.
The amount of times we go on social media and seeing links and advertisements to go vote made the election much more amplified than ever before. The sports venues used to vote, including NDSCS's Blikre Activities Center, were a big difference and used by not only citizens, but athletes to vote in their local elections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.