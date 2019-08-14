John Randall Field

The third-baseline dugout was the first to be demolished by Ehlert Excavating as John Randall Field began their renovations to the field. Both dugouts will be replaced and the grandstand behind home plate will be renovated.

Construction began at John Randall Field on Tuesday, Aug. 13. The dugouts were demolished to make room for new ones and the grandstand behind home plate will be renovated.

“There will be a canopy over (the grandstand) and accessibility to the grandstand with a ramp to it,” Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer said. “The upgrades are to assess safety and improvements at the same time.”

The dugouts were at the same level as the field this past season and didn’t have fencing in front of it, leaving players and coaches susceptible to foul balls. A hole will be dug for the new dugouts and fences will be added.

“It will be protected so they’re safer,” Beyer said.

The Heb and Jean Diederick Press Box was removed from the grandstand during construction, but will be put back at the end of construction.

Daily News will continue to update the progress of the field’s improvements.

Tags

Load comments