Conzemius commits to play basketball for Jimmies

Breckenridge senior forward Anthony Conzemius announced his commitment to play basketball at the University of Jamestown for the 2021-22 season. Conzemius is the first commit of the season under new head coach Stevin Lipp. Conzemius said this on Twitter Thursday, Nov. 19:
"God has given me many opportunities in life, he has just given me a new one. I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Jamestown men's basketball program. I would like to thank my parents family, coaches and all of my teammates for pushing me to become the best."
The 6'8" forward will be a big part of the Cowboys this upcoming season as they look to make a big splash in the Minnesota State High School League in 2021.
