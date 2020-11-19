Conzemius commits to play basketball for Jimmies

On Thursday, Nov. 19, Breckenridge forward Anthony Conzemius announced that he will be commitment to the University of Jamestown.

 Daily News file photo

Breckenridge senior forward Anthony Conzemius announced his commitment to play basketball at the University of Jamestown for the 2021-22 season. Conzemius is the first commit of the season under new head coach Stevin Lipp. Conzemius said this on Twitter Thursday, Nov. 19:

"God has given me many opportunities in life, he has just given me a new one. I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Jamestown men's basketball program. I would like to thank my parents family, coaches and all of my teammates for pushing me to become the best."

The 6'8" forward will be a big part of the Cowboys this upcoming season as they look to make a big splash in the Minnesota State High School League in 2021.

Tags

Load comments